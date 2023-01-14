Homicides in Lafayette Parish again increased year over year, with a rise in homicides in the parish counteracting a decline in homicides within the city of Lafayette in 2022.
There were 37 reported homicides investigated by Lafayette Parish law enforcement agencies in 2022; the cases included a mix of shootings, deaths resulting from physical fights and assaults, and criminal abuse and neglect of children.
Seven reported child deaths were considered homicides in 2022. Four children under the age of 2 died as the result of abuse or neglect, while three teenagers were killed in shootings in Lafayette.
The Lafayette Police Department handled 22 of the cases, 10 homicides were investigated by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, four cases were handled by the Broussard Police Department and the Carencro Police Department investigated one case deemed a justifiable homicide.
There were three fewer homicides in the city of Lafayette between 2021 and 2022, while the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office handled six more cases in 2022 than 2021, a 150% increase. Broussard Police also saw an increase — with homicides doubling from two to four.
Despite the overall increase, law enforcement officials’ message to the public was the same: Don’t panic.
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office public information officer Valerie Ponseti and Capt. Jack Lighftoot said the sheriff’s office didn’t see a single factor driving the increase in killings or a unifying trend among the cases.
“I think historically, and I foresee in the future, there’s an ebb and flow when it comes to criminal activity in any community. As far as any specific trends or any major differences in numbers, I don’t think that can be accredited to any particular circumstances. From looking at the cases, they’re very widespread as far as victims, suspects, locations. They’re definitely all isolated incidents,” Ponseti said.
Broussard Police Chief Vance Olivier had similar feedback.
Two of Broussard’s homicides were the result of arguments between two individuals escalating to violence, one case was a child death tied to criminal neglect and the fourth, a targeted shooting, officials suspect was not intimately tied to the city, he said.
“There was nothing random…It wasn’t a crime spike where it’s gangs fighting or rounds being fired at anybody,” Olivier said.
Lafayette Police Sgt. Stephen Bajat, who leads the department’s violent crimes squad, said the cases the department handled in 2022 were broken down into a few categories.
Seven were domestic killings, five were altercations between known individuals, three were homicides with either an unknown motive or an unknown suspect, three cases were drug related, two were police shootings and two were robberies gone wrong, he said.
Bajat said one area of concern is the rise in domestic homicides in the city, which more than doubled from 2021 to 2022.
There are often limited opportunities for proactive enforcement because of the nature of domestic violence, he said. The investigator encouraged residents who may be in a volatile or abusive domestic situation to seek help from the police department or Faith House, the region’s domestic violence crisis center.
LPD has eight total patrol officers and detectives that work together to follow-up with victims following domestic incident reports, supported by a Violence Against Women Act grant, he said.
Law enforcement officials noted that while homicides increased in 2022, agencies’ response to the crimes remained consistent, with law enforcement netting arrests in almost all of 2022’s homicide cases.
The Broussard Police Department made arrests in 100% of cases in 2022. The Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office each have one case each without an arrest, they said.
“I think it’s important to note the number of arrests and cases that have been closed. If there is an increase in crime, there has been no decrease in response to that crime, in investigation of those crimes and in holding people accountable for those crimes,” Ponseti said.
While the increase in homicides in 2022 shouldn’t be a cause for fear among the general public, one death is one too many, they all agreed.
Homicides can be difficult to police because, especially in the case of shootings, the decision to act may happen in a split second, they said. Even so, differences can be made by policing underlying criminal activity that can lead to homicides, such as illegal drug activity and the proliferation of illegal guns on the streets, they said.
Ponseti said the sheriff’s office and the Lafayette Police Department saw some success through the violent crime task force the departments launched last January and operated through August. Ponseti said over its eight months in operation the task force recovered 141 firearms and conducted 217 narcotics-involved investigations.
The task force made 480 arrests combined; 146 were new felony arrests and 94 were new misdemeanor arrests, while 204 were arrests on existing felony warrants and 36 were arrests on existing misdemeanor warrants, she said.
The law enforcement officials said the public can also help make a difference, emphasizing the motto “see something, say something.”
Each agency encouraged residents to share what they know, whether about the lowest level offense or a homicide, and to make use of anonymous reporting avenues through agency apps, websites and tip lines.
“We can’t be everywhere all the time. We’ll follow every lead to its extent but there are times where information coming from the public is invaluable to a case,” Ponseti said.
“If you see it, report it. Even if you think it’s minor, it might not be,” Olivier similarly said.