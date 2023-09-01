The Lafayette Police Department is developing an agency app to establish a new line of communication with city residents and visitors.
Work on the app has been underway for roughly a year, covering the initial pitch to securing the $33,975 necessary for the project to beginning production and phasing in May, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Kenderis Handy said.
The department is working with mobile app developers OCV, LLC out of Alabama, who specialize in building apps for “law enforcement, public safety, emergency management and public health agencies,” according to their website.
The company has built similar apps for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and Carencro Police Department, as well as other law enforcement agencies around the state, like the Kenner Police Department and DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Handy said there isn’t a set release date yet, but once out the app will be available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
Releasing a mobile app was a natural next step to bring information to residents and build the kind of relationship central to a community policing approach, he said.
"Every good relationship starts with good communication. I like to think the department and the community have a relationship and it’s maintaining that relationship, and communication is key to that,” he said.
The app’s features will include a directory with contact information for key department figures like division leaders and precinct commanders, a breakdown of the department’s chain of command, a message from Police Chief Judith Estorge, and push alerts to notify residents about road closures and public safety risks, like to avoid the area after a crash or shooting.
Residents curious about a career in law enforcement will be able to connect with the department’s recruiter, learn basics about a career with LPD and fill out interest forms, Handy said. Recruitment is an ongoing priority for the department as the agency, like others around the country, tries to fill a few dozen open positions.
App users will also be able to submit information to the department through online reporting and anonymous tip features.
The online reporting feature will offer an alternative to calling 911 for residents hesitant to call over minor incidents, like a rock striking a car window on the road or a driver striking a resident’s mailbox. The app will also include a tips option, where users can anonymously share information about crimes through Crime Stoppers, he said.
The app will be dynamic, Handy said. The department plans to continuously evaluate the app for changes and feedback from users is encouraged.
“It’s the digital age and everybody is always on their phones. It’s kind of hard to not be on your phone these days. Whether you’re scrolling through TikTok or Instagram or Facebook, you’re going to see that notification...It’s providing that communication to the public quickly and efficiently,” Handy said.