Growing up at the corner of West Bayou Parkway and Woodvale Avenue in Lafayette, a young Judith Estorge watched Lafayette Police Department motorcycle officers work traffic duty and dreamed of one day stepping into their shoes.
On Dec. 20, 1993, Estorge took the first step toward her dream when she joined the Lafayette Police Department as a patrol officer.
She later moved onto the OWI team, an area of passion because alcoholism runs in her family, followed by stints as a motor officer and as a detective working crimes against persons, including homicides. Rising in the ranks, she served as a patrol sergeant, a watch commander, the patrol support lieutenant and finally oversaw Precinct Four as its captain, she said.
Even as Estorge climbed the department’s career ladder, being chief wasn’t an aspiration.
“It wasn’t a dream of mine,” Estorge said.
But then the department went through a series of leadership shifts that created uncertainty and weakened morale. Beginning in January 2020, five permanent and interim chiefs cycled through the top job in less than two years – Toby Aguillard, Scott Morgan, Thomas Glover, Sr., Wayne Griffin and Monte Potier.
By the time a new search for a permanent chief was announced in spring 2022 by Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s administration, officers were looking among the ranks for qualified internal candidates who were willing to lead the department. Estorge said several officers asked her to consider applying; personally, she felt strongly about having an internal candidate, she said.
The department veteran prayed on the question, consulted her pastor, the Rev. Laurent De Prins of Episcopal Church Epiphany Opelousas, and looked to her wife, Sherl, for guidance.
In the end, Estorge said she felt she had the knowledge of the department, the positive community and department relationships, the fair-mindedness and the needed support system in her family, friends and church to serve well.
“I don't believe God keeps us from having struggles and challenges. I do believe that he will get me through whatever we encounter during my tenure. And I just felt like it was the right thing to do,” she said.
Estorge was one of nine people to apply for the position and was chosen by Guillory from a pool of three candidates at the end of the selection process. She is the Lafayette Police Department’s first woman and openly LGBTQ+ chief.
Two months into the job, Estorge is chipping away at her list of priorities.
Standard meetings with elected officials, nonprofit and organization leaders and community stakeholders are underway. The department’s community walks, in partnership with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and Lafayette City Marshal’s Office, resumed in mid-December and the next walk is planned for March 30, the chief said.
Estorge and her team are developing more opportunities to build relationships with residents, she said.
They’re launching a series of “Coffee with a Cop” monthly meet-and-greets later this month, where Estorge, her command staff and various officers will be available to have coffee with community members at coffee shops and restaurants around the city.
The casual meetings will allow residents to share concerns, report issues in their neighborhoods or just get to know their local law enforcement officers.
The department is also aiming to reestablish its citizen police academy this summer, she said. The evening courses will include classroom instruction on the agency’s divisions and police work, ride-alongs and exposure to the department’s specialized sections, like SWAT and canine, for anyone who wants a deeper understanding of LPD’s functioning.
“I’m all about positive settings and not just responding to calls,” Estorge said.
The chief said they’re also looking at ways technology can help bring the community closer to the agency, like developing a Lafayette Police Department app that will allow LPD to share public safety information and news.
Estorge and department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said community engagement efforts form the foundation of the agency’s approach to crime fighting.
When officers and community members have good relationships, residents feel more confident coming forward to report tips and share information and officers can work more proactively to prevent crime, they said.
Internally, Estorge said her current focus is on strengthening support and training resources for officers, making administrative tasks more efficient and investing in recruitment.
The training division is launching an educational course for sergeants, so officers stepping into their first supervisory role will be better prepared to assume the responsibility. Estorge said she plans to scale the training initiative to include classes at all rank levels.
The chief said in listening sessions with officers a common complaint was that so much of what they needed to know they were forced to learn on the job after moving into the position, unless they had a supervisor who took the time to guide them before their promotion.
The course will address things such as paperwork requirements for supervisors, time card and payroll administration and how to manage subordinates. Having upfront training will ensure officers are more competent at each level as they climb the ranks, Estorge said.
“You'll definitely have better supervision and with better supervision, you'll have supervisors that are making themselves and their officers accountable. I mean, knowledge is power. And if you go into a position better prepared that can only benefit everybody,” she said.
Other support efforts are focusing on the officers’ mental and emotional health.
The department is developing a peer-to-peer mental health support program modeled on efforts by other law enforcement agencies to have non-intimidating, everyday support in a conversational format. Estorge is also reestablishing chaplain services for officers who would benefit from faith-based support, she said.
The new chief said using technology to reduce officers’ workload and streamline report filing and administrative tasks is another focus. The department is working on a program that will autofill information across reports to reduce the time officers spend retyping the same information across multiple forms.
“One of the biggest complaints is the paperwork and redundancy of the paperwork. We're trying to eliminate that,” she said.
Some officers are now equipped with electronic ticketing machines, which make digitally logging citation tickets more seamless, and the department is working to educate the public about how to report incidents through LPD’s online reporting form and when that’s more appropriate than calling for an officer to come out, Estorge said.
Looking to the future, the chief said she’s moved a second sergeant to the department’s recruitment team to beef up efforts to attract candidates to the police force. A planned recruitment video will be released soon, and the department aims to step up efforts at career days and job fairs, she said.
The Lafayette Police Department’s staffing currently sits at 275 officers, about 10% down from the agency’s full staffing goal of just over 300, Estorge said.
The agency has 29 open positions; while a new class of six officers is wrapping up their training and will be hitting the road next month, that progress is being stunted because of an equal number of retirements at the same time, she said.
“I was saying 300 officers five, 10 years ago. We should have been past it by now, but if we could get to 300, I'd be ecstatic. And stay there for more than a week or two. With that said, our officers do a phenomenal job. And even with the shortage, we handle the calls that come through. We are capable and prepared to handle everything and deal with whatever,” the chief said.