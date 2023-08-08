At around 5:21 p.m. Monday Lafayette Police Department responded to a shooting in progress, according to a press release.
The incident took place on the 1300 block of Twelfth Street and upon arrival, police saw a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He would later be transported to the hospital to treat his non-life threatening injuries.
According to the press release, an initial investigation shows a domestic disturbance occurred and when one produced a firearm, shots were fired.
The investigation is ongoing.