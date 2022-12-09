Two people were found dead inside a Woodrow Street home by Lafayette police officers conducting a wellness check on Thursday.
Lafayette police officers were contacted for a wellness check and responded to a residence in the 200 block of Woodrow Street at 4:44 p.m. Thursday. Inside the home, officers found a man and woman dead from undetermined circumstances, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Their deaths are considered suspicious and are under investigation. Confirmation of cause of death is pending post-mortem testing and examinations by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, she said.