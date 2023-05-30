Lafayette Police is investigating a robbery at the First Horizons Bank in the 2600 block of Moss Street.
Around 9 a.m., when the bank opened up for business, a male suspect entered the bank and approached one of the tellers on duty. The suspect gave the teller a note demanding money. The suspect advised the teller that he had a bomb in a bag if she did not comply. The teller complied and the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money on foot heading into a nearby neighborhood.
Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division are working the incident. Anyone has any information is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.