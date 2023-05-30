Lafayette police officers are striving to build lasting relationships with local youth through a new NFL Flag League team in the Truman neighborhood.
Launching this fall, the team will see Lafayette Police Department officers coach teams of boys and girls ages 4 to 14 as part of the Lafayette Park, Arts, Recreation, and Culture Department’s NFL Flag football league.
Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the team has been in the works since last spring.
The department decided to base the team in the Truman neighborhood, with practices at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center on Cora Street, because the nearest recreation teams are in Brown Park and in Carencro.
Green said she and other officers noticed there wasn’t an accessible, organized recreation program in close proximity for the neighborhood children.
“You have a lot of single parents that have to work and their kids want to play sports but mom has to work so they don’t have that transportation. Their only mode of transportation is walking or a bike. You see this if you go to the King Center in the evenings after school. These kids are walking with their football or walking with their basketball because the King Center is accessible to them. They want to be part of something more, so let’s give it to them,” she said.
Green said the teams are an opportunity for the youth to build relationships with supportive adults outside their family relationships.
The goal is to support the youth not just in athletics but in life broadly, offering guidance, boosting self-esteem and providing lessons on topics like conflict resolution.
“The officers that volunteered — we don’t want to just be a coach. We want to be a mentor. We want to be able to inspire kids to live up to their potential,” Green said.
“My mom was a single mother and I’m thankful for my coaches…I give them credit for where I’m at today. They were positive and they always had an open-door policy. They always encouraged us, even when we didn’t do something right or were beat down. They always lifted us up,” she said.
The spokesperson said she developed a passion for working with youth while a detective in LPD’s youth services division, and saw the importance of early intervention and proactivity in putting children on a path away from crime.
The other officers who’ve signed up to coach, 12 so far, are similarly passionate; many have been school resource officers or worked in the youth services division and several have backgrounds in football or sports coaching, she said.
While the league won’t begin until September, the department is hosting a series of early registration events for families to learn more about the program. Officers will be at the MLK Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and on June 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Patrol officers are also being supplied with fliers about the program and interested families can stop officers to get more information, Green said.
Though based in the Truman area, children from any neighborhood in the city are invited to join the police department’s teams, she said.