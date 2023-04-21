A Lafayette police officer has been arrested and placed on leave after a complaint that he showed two teenagers a pornographic video.
Jacob Desormeaux, 28, was arrested Friday on two counts of obscenity and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the arrest stemmed from a complaint filed Monday by another officer after the two juveniles, both under the age of 17, reported that Desormeaux had shown them a sexual video about a week prior.
She said the video was pornographic in nature and Desormeaux showed the video to the teens while off-duty.
Desormeaux, who has been with the department for four and a half years, is on administrative leave pending the conclusion of an internal affairs investigation into the complaint. The criminal investigation is also ongoing, Green said.
“Chief Estorge does not condone this type of behavior from her officers. We have an obligation to the citizens of this community to do what is right and that means even policing our own. We are held to a higher standard and this behavior will not be tolerated,” Green said in a statement.
An obscenity conviction, when the crime was committed in the presence of an unmarried juvenile under the age of 17, carries a fine up to $10,000 and a prison term with or without hard labor for between two and five years. The prison term is without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence, per state law.