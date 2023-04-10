One person was shot and killed by a Lafayette Police Department officer at La Bamba Bar and Lounge Sunday night, as officers responded to a shots fired call, Louisiana State Police said.
Just before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report about gunshots at the nightclub, located at 4416 Johnston Street near Camellia Boulevard. Officers located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was taken to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition as of early Monday, Lafayette Police Det. Kenderis Handy said in a statement.
Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said Monday morning that the shots were fired during a fight in the nightclub’s parking lot. She said the incident is still under investigation, but multiple people were involved in the altercation.
Louisiana State Police spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said during the response to the initial shots fired call, an off-duty Lafayette Police Department officer who was working a security detail at the nightclub shot a man, who later died from his injuries at a local hospital.
The involved officer was not injured, Gossen said.
The involved officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy, while Louisiana State Police investigates the fatal shooting, Handy said.
Anyone with information about the police shooting can contact Louisiana State Police anonymously through their online reporting system at https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm or via hotline number at 1-800-434-8007, Gossen said.
Anyone with information about the initial altercation and shooting is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.