The Lafayette Police Department is asking the public to report any sightings or information on the whereabouts of Milford Cumberland III, 55, of Gulfport, Mississippi, and Justin Lee Webber, 40, of Gulfport, Mississippi, from Thursday, June 15 to Tuesday, June 20 in the hopes of finding the remains of a man Webber is accused of killing. Webber is accused of killing 65-year-old Randall Duplechin of Lafayette. Duplechin is Webber's stepfather.