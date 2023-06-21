The Lafayette Police Department is asking for the public’s help tracing the movements of two suspects in a Lafayette homicide in the hopes of finding the victim’s remains.
On Friday, the Lafayette Police Department was contacted by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi after a suspect in custody on unrelated charges shared that he had committed a homicide in Lafayette, Cpl. Kenderis Handy said in a statement.
Officers conducted a welfare check on the residence of 65-year-old Randall Duplechin in the 200 block of Leonie Street and found evidence that a homicide had occurred, though Duplechin’s body was not found.
Handy said he could not divulge exactly what evidence was recovered, but there was sufficient evidence in the Leonie Street home to conclude a homicide occurred even without a body as proof.
"Although a body is a crime scene, whenever you’re looking at the totality of circumstances, if you walk into a room and you see a certain amount of things present or an abundant amount of things present, then a reasonable person would be able to say there’s no way another individual could survive this,” he said.
The suspect apprehended in Mississippi, 40-year-old Justin Lee Webber of Gulfport, Mississippi, is Duplechin’s stepson, Handy said.
Webber has been booked into the Harrison County Parish Jail on a warrant for first-degree murder in Duplechin’s death and is awaiting extradition back to Louisiana.
On Tuesday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office helped arrest a second suspect in the case, 55-year-old Milford Cumberland III of Gulfport, Mississippi, on a count of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Cumberland was also booked into Harrison County Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Louisiana, Handy said in a statement.
The Lafayette Police Department has narrowed the timeframe of when the homicide occurred and is asking the public to report any sightings of Webber and Cumberland dating from Thursday onward.
Handy said investigators are hopeful tracking their whereabouts will lead to Duplechin’s body.
Anyone with information about the homicide or Webber and Cumberland’s whereabouts since Thursday are asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-8477.