The suspect in a Monday shooting at a Lafayette apartment complex has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a police pursuit, the Lafayette Police Department and Louisiana State Police said.
Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, Lafayette police officers responded to the Brooke Pointe Apartments at 504 N. Pierce St. after reports of a shooting and found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition, Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Kenderis Handy said in a statement.
Investigators determined the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident and identified the suspected shooter as 26-year-old Norvel Etienne of Morganza, Louisiana. Etienne was the victim’s ex-boyfriend and the couple shared children, the spokesperson said.
Detectives determined Etienne “violently confronted the victim” as she was attempting to leave her residence, with Etienne physically attacking the woman before shooting her, Handy said.
The 26-year-old then fled the scene in a vehicle.
The Lafayette Police Department released information about the vehicle to neighboring agencies and Louisiana State Police troopers located the vehicle on Interstate 49 near Opelousas around 12:15 p.m., a Louisiana State Police spokesperson said in a statement.
Troopers attempted to pull over Etienne’s vehicle, but he refused to stop and a pursuit began. Troopers pursued Etienne into Avoyelles Parish, where he stopped at the Bunkie exit off of I-49, at which time he fatally shot himself, the two agencies said in statements.
No one else was injured in the shooting, Louisiana State Police said.
Troopers are investigating Etienne’s suicide. Anyone with information, photos or video of the pursuit and subsequent shooting is asked to call investigators at 318-487-5911.
The Lafayette Police Department urged victims of domestic violence to seek assistance by calling the Domestic Abuse Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or the local Family Justice Center at 337-210-5986.