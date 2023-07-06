A victim who was previously listed being in critical condition after a shooting in the 500 block of W. Gilman Street, has died as a result of his injuries from the shooting. Lafayette Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Kvon O’neil of Lafayette.
As a result of this homicide investigation, one suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting. A juvenile suspect has been arrested on eight counts attempted first-degree murder and one count of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
Police initially believed another victim was injured after a Wednesday afternoon altercation on West Gilman Road, which led to separate shootings outside a residence and at an area convenience store.
Lafayette police officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of West Gilman Road at 1:35 p.m. and found O’neil suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers provided emergency care until he was transported to a local hospital, where he died.
While investigating, officers determined a related shooting happened just before at Big Boy Tobacco Plus at 812 N. University Ave., where they initially believed a woman was injured in the convenience store’s parking lot. The woman was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, police said. But it ws later determined she did not suffer a gunshot wound.
Both shootings are connected, Lafayette Police spokesperson Kenderis Handy said.
“There was an incident that occurred on Gilman Street that led to Big Boy's, which shortly afterwards a shooting happened at Big Boy's. Following that shooting, it went back to Gilman Street where another shooting occurred,” Handy said.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.