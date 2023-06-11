Lafayette Police say no explosive devices were found at either Target location in Lafayette Saturday evening after threats were issued about the Louisiana Avenue store and the Ambassador Caffery store.
According to police, the threat was sent to a local news channel via email around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, stating there were bombs at each Target location. Police said the investigation shows the threats stemmed from an individual upset about Target withdrawing its support of the LGBTQ+ community and the bombs were placed to cause economic damage.
Officers responded to both Target locations around 5:15 p.m., making contact with Target staff, who were then made aware of the incident. According to LPD, employees with Target on Ambassador Caffery were satisfied with the response, and after a review of its security system, it was determined by police that the location could safely continue operations.
According to Cpl. Ken Handy with LPD, a conjoined effort between the police department, Lafayette Fire Department, and Target staff continued at the Louisiana Avenue Target location to perform a safety sweep and it was eventually cleared.