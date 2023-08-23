A Lafayette 18-year-old was shot and killed while walking with a family member on Shirley Picard Drive Tuesday night.
Lafayette police officers responded to a shooting in progress in the 100 block of Shirley Picard Drive near Mudd Avenue around 10:33 p.m. and found 18-year-old Deniro Broussard of Lafayette suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Investigators learned Broussard was walking with a relative when the suspect approached the 18-year-old and began a conversation. While talking, the suspect produced a handgun, shot the teen and then fled the scene on foot, Green said.
Anyone with information about Broussard’s homicide is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.