A Lafayette woman has been arrested in the death of a toddler after police were called to a local hospital on Friday.
Officers were called to a local hospital for a suspicious circumstances call after an 18-month-old boy was brought in for treatment of injuries. A youth services detective launched an investigation, and the child’s caretaker at the time of his injury, 18-year-old Alayjah Kennedy of Lafayette, was arrested. She was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a count of attempted first-degree murder on Friday, jail booking records show.
On Tuesday, the toddler died from his injuries, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement. The charge Kennedy was arrested on was upgraded to first-degree murder following the child’s death.