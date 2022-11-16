An elderly Lafayette woman escaped a Tuesday house fire unscathed, but her cats weren’t as fortunate.
The Lafayette Fire Department responded to the house fire in the 1000 block of North Pierce Street at 6:57 a.m. Tuesday and found flames coming from the home’s door and windows. The resident, a 94-year-old woman, had safely escaped the house with the help of a neighbor and was uninjured, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.
The fire was brought under control in 15 minutes but the house suffered heavy fire damage.
Once the fire was under control, firefighters searched for the elderly woman’s two cats, but the pets had already perished in the fire, he said.
Firefighters learned the 94-year-old was watching TV when she heard a popping sound coming from the plug of her window A/C and heating unit. Soon after fire spread up the wall. The woman fled through the front door, and after shouting for help, was assisted off the front porch by a neighbor, Trahan said.
Investigators determined the fire was an accident. While the heater was running the outlet it was plugged into had an electrical malfunction, which caused an arc. The arc ignited the curtains draping over the window unit and then the flames quickly spread, he said.