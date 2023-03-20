Carencro native Jean Paul Angelle has been given a lot of chances.
Angelle has battled with addiction since his teens, after his mother’s death when he was 13 sent him down a path of fear, anxiety and depression that led him to alcohol and drug abuse. He was desperate to escape those feelings, he said.
“With my experience with drug use, every time I used drugs or alcohol it was a solution to what I didn’t want to feel. So, anytime I wanted to have an instant gratification reaction to not feeling whatever I was going through, I knew that I could turn to that,” Angelle said.
Angelle has battled his addiction for years, going through periods of sobriety and relapse. During that time, Angelle said he suffered overdoses 11 times. Each time he was saved and given another chance at life. His last overdose occurred roughly two years ago. Angelle has now been drug free for about a year and a half and sober from alcohol for half a year.
The 38-year-old, who works as a machinist in a local shop, said he realized things needed to change to make life worth living.
Alarmed by the steep rise in overdose deaths in the community, primarily the influx of fentanyl and its contribution to rising deaths, Angelle said he realized he could use his relationships in Acadiana’s recovery community to help make a difference.
“The same actions where people are dying today? I’ve done all those actions. The only reason I can come up with as to why I’m still here is to do this, what I’m doing today. I almost feel like it’s my duty because I was granted 11 chances,” he said.
In March 2022, Angelle began what has grown into the Levi Grace Foundation, a nonprofit with the mission of distributing free Narcan and providing free transportation to rehabilitation, sober living or detox services for anyone who needs it, Angelle said.
The name was inspired by Angelle’s children — son, Levi, and daughter, Sophia Grace. Angelle said his addiction has made him an inconsistent father; with the Levi Grace Foundation, he said he’s striving to be a positive role model to his children and establish a strong foundation from which to be a present father.
The 38-year-old partnered with Picking Up the Pieces, a Florida based nonprofit, to purchase doses of Narcan to distribute. From launch until Dec. 31, the Levi Grace Foundation distributed more than 2,000 doses of Narcan in Acadiana, Angelle said.
The group has cleared several milestones since the beginning of the year, adding chapters in Baton Rouge, Monroe, New Orleans and in Erin, Tennessee, and filing for nonprofit incorporation with the state in early March.
To date, Angelle has primarily funded the foundation’s work out of pocket, and is hopeful securing nonprofit status will open doors for new fundraising opportunities and potential grants. The foundation currently accepts donations through Home Bank.
The foundation’s expansion will require finding additional Narcan vendors to meet demand, Angelle said. Currently, the group receives between 750 and 1,500 doses every 30 days from Picking Up the Pieces. Angelle said he thinks Levi Grace will need around 2,000 doses a month to meet the current demand.
The Levi Grace Foundation provides Narcan to individuals using a hotline number, 409-240-1108, where those in need can reach out to request the emergency overdose treatment. They’ve also partnered with local businesses, including Big D’s on North University Avenue, Ragin' Vapes on Johnston Street and several area bars, to maintain stocks of Narcan for public access.
Angelle said he’s been blown away by the level of support the Levi Grace Foundation has received so far, and he said there’s power in community members banding together to advance solutions to local issues.
“I think it’s really important that the community does things together. Camaraderie is important in a community,” Angelle said.
Levi Grace Foundation co-founder Casey Leleux wants every Acadiana resident equipped with Narcan. She considers carrying the overdose reversal drug as an act of community care; while you and your family members may not need it, the teenage babysitter down the street might, after taking what she believes to be Adderall while cramming for an exam, she said.
Like families equip their homes with a fire extinguisher in the event of a fire, Narcan is a smart addition to a first aid kit, Leleux said.
“We have to continue to fight and we have to continue to educate. There are so many people who, when you say, ‘Hey, here’s some free Narcan’ they’ll say, ‘I don’t need that. I don’t know anyone who uses drugs.’ Yes, you do. You don’t know you do — but yes, you do,” she said.
The 47-year-old Lafayette mother has been a vocal advocate for overdose preparedness after the death of her youngest daughter, 21-year-old Lyric Verrett, in April 2022. The talented Lafayette tattoo artist died after unknowingly purchasing a Xanax in a Walgreens parking lot that contained fentanyl, her mother said.
Leleux said her child’s death “broke my heart in pieces.” Lyric had struggled with addiction for about three years and was beginning to relapse after four months of sobriety at the time of her death, her mother said. The 47-year-old said sharing her daughter’s story and using it to save others helps keep her memory alive.
Supplying the Narcan is making a difference, she said.
“We’ve had a lot of people let us know that they saved someone. Like, ‘Thank you so much, I was able to save my roommate’ or ‘Thank you so much, I was able to save my sister,’” Leleux said.