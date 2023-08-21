A lockdown has been lifted at South Louisiana Community College’s Lafayette campus after a report of a woman carrying firearms in a backpack Monday afternoon, the Lafayette Police Department said.
Cpl. Kenderis Handy said a complainant reported to a staff member that a woman was seen with two firearms in her backpack and the staff member relayed the information to 911. Lafayette police officers and deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the campus around 1:33 p.m. Monday and a campus lockdown was initiated, he said.
Officers searched the campus but did not locate the woman. It’s unclear currently if guns were present or if the report was a hoax, Handy said.
There were no threats of a shooting made and no injuries have been reported, he said.
The campus was cleared, and the lockdown had been lifted as of 3 p.m. Monday.
Handy reminded the public that school campuses, including college campuses, are firearm free zones under state law.