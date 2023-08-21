Longtime Lafayette City Marshal Earl J. “Nickey” Picard has died.
Picard passed away peacefully at his residence Monday at age 92, a statement from the Lafayette City Marshal’s Office said.
Picard served as marshal for 30 years. He was first elected as the city’s 10th marshal on June 1, 1984, and went on to be reelected to five six-year terms. Before his time with the marshal’s office, Picard worked as a Louisiana State Police trooper. He joined the state agency in 1953.
The longtime city marshal lost the seat in 2014, after being edged out of a runoff by candidates Kip Judice and Brian Pope, who went on to win the office but was later removed after being convicted of malfeasance in office.
Under Picard’s tenure, the department doubled its number of armed deputy marshals, embraced new technology and pursued training that brought the marshal’s office in line with other law enforcement agencies in Lafayette.
The longtime marshal secured accreditation for the office through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, making the Lafayette City Marshal’s Office the only city marshal’s office in the state to hold that distinction. Current Lafayette City Marshal Reggie Thomas said in a Monday phone call that he promised Picard he would again secure accreditation for the agency.
In 2021, Picard was recognized with a plaque honoring his legacy at Lafayette City Court. He’s also been a recipient of the Acadiana Law Enforcement Training Academy’s Distinguished Founder award.
Thomas said Picard set the standard for law enforcement officials in Acadiana.
The current marshal watched from afar early in his career as Picard took the marshal’s office from a quasi-law enforcement agency that delivered court paperwork to an agency of academy-trained law enforcement officers who were true peers to Acadiana’s other law enforcement agencies, he said.
Picard was an engaged leader who knew the people of the city and took his job seriously. He was straightforward, a man of his word and the type who made his priorities clear through his actions, Thomas said.
While no longer marshal, Picard was a warm and welcome presence at Lafayette City Court and the Lafayette City Marshal’s Office, where he’d recount stories from his lengthy law enforcement career and talk shop during regular visits, Thomas said. He visited often until his health declined.
"He leaves a legacy in law enforcement that I don’t think will ever be touched. I don’t think anyone else will be a marshal for 30 years. To do that, you have to realize that the community has a lot of trust in you and that’s amazing to me. He was not only my mentor but a really good friend of mine, and someone who really cared about everybody. He truly cared about the city of Lafayette,” Thomas said.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory said in a statement that Picard was a “man of honor and outstanding character” who will be greatly missed in the Lafayette community.
“Mr. Picard was a good friend, mentor, and inspiration to me and a pillar in the community. During his 30 years as Lafayette City Marshal, Mr. Picard served selflessly, with integrity, and accountability,” Guillory said.