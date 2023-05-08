A teenager was injured after a man shot at children playing hide-and-seek in his yard, mistaking them for intruders, according the The (Lake Charles) American Press.
Authorities were called to a home in Starks on Sunday evening after reports of gunshots. A 14-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound the the back of the head, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said when officers arrived at the scene, homeowner David V. Doyle, 58, told them he went outside and saw shadows in his yard, then returned inside to get his firearm. Vincent said Doyle told detectives he began shooting at people running away from his property and he didn't know he hit the girl.
Doyle was arrested and faces charges of aggravated battery; four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm; and illegal discharge of a firearm. He was taken to the Calcasieu Correctional Center. His bond is still pending.