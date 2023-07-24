A Youngsville man was arrested after attempting to kidnap a 3-year-old child at a Kaliste Saloom Road business, the Lafayette Police Department said.
Officers responded to the business in the 2500 block of Kaliste Saloom Road around 11:30 a.m. Monday. Investigators determined the suspect, 63-year-old Andrew Keith Panday of Youngsville, struck up a conversation with a 3-year-old child and then picked the child up and tried to leave the business with the boy, Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
The boy’s mother yelled at the suspect, and he put the boy down and left the area.
Panday was located and arrested on a count of attempted kidnapping and booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail, Green said.