A Lafayette man is facing charges after police said he pepper sprayed and robbed a worker at a Dollar General.
Damien Moncrief, 30, was arrested Monday and charged with armed robbery, two counts of resisting an officer and aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon.
Lafayette Police said Moncrief at about 9:30 a.m. Monday went into Dollar General on Renaud Drive, walked up to the cashier and demanded money, according to a release form department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green.
After the cashier refused, Moncrief and the worker began arguing. Moncrief then pepper sprayed the worker, Green said. Moncrief removed the cash register from the counter but witnesses were able to chase him out of the store.
Officers arrested Moncrief not long after and found that he had an undisclosed amount of money, Green said.