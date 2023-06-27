A man was arrested on an arson charge after investigators say he set an Abbeville mobile home on fire while it was occupied, including by two children.
Abbeville firefighters responded to reports of the mobile home fire in the 700 block of Lamar Street around 12:15 a.m. Monday. The five occupants, including an infant and teenager, escaped after several of them smelled smoke. While evacuating the occupants noted several places on the home’s exterior were on fire, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office said.
Investigators determined the home was intentionally set on fire. The occupants reported seeing 52-year-old Timothy Brown run from the scene while fleeing the fire. Brown and the homeowner had a prior argument during which Brown made a threat of fire, the marshal’s office said.
Brown was detained by the Abbeville Police Department and was arrested on a count of aggravated arson. He was booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail on Monday.