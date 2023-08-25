As emergency officials work to contain wildfires in Beauregard Parish and other areas of Louisiana, officials are cracking down on fire-related crimes. On Thursday, a Sabine Parish man was arrested for posting arson threats on social media.
Jeremiah Hill, 21, of Many, Louisiana, was arrested after an investigation by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry and the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office into threats Hill made on social media to commit arson.
Hill was arrested on three counts of communication of false information of planned arson and booked into the Sabine Parish Jail after being apprehended at this residence, LDAF said in a statement.
Sabine Parish is one area that has been impacted by recent wildfires exacerbated by drought conditions and high temperatures.
“Investigators remind citizens to be mindful of what they post on social media in times of disaster,” LDAF said in the statement.