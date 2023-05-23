One man has been arrested following a May 14 shooting in Broussard.
Broussard police officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Alley 2 around 2:45 p.m. and found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he is continuing to recover, Broussard Police Captain Zac Gerard said in a statement.
On Tuesday, 44-year-old Kenry Green was arrested on a count of attempted second-degree murder in connection with the shooting and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.