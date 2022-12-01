U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force agents and Iberia Parish deputies on Thursday arrested a suspect in an attempted first-degree murder case that occurred Nov. 7.
A Lafayette police release said Gregory Jones, 28, had been located and arrested. In an arrest warrant, Jones was accused of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Jones was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail. He will be transported to Lafayette on a later date, police said.
Lafayette police said that around 11:50 p.m. Nov. 7 officers with Lafayette Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of North Pierce Street. Investigators said two masked men wearing all black entered a residence and held its occupants at gunpoint. A struggle ensued between one of the male occupants of the residence, which resulted with the occupant being shot.
The suspects fled the residence on foot, taking miscellaneous items. The victim, 30, was transported to a local hospital for treatment.