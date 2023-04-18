A man was shot in the leg and injured early Tuesday morning on Mia Street in Opelousas, and two potential suspects have been arrested, the Opelousas Police Department said.
The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Mia Street. Officers were alerted to the shooting when the victim sought treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg at a local hospital. The man suffered a non-life-threatening injury and is listed in stable condition, Opelousas Police spokesperson Major Mark Guidry said in a statement.
At about the same time, a patrol officer noticed a vehicle speeding away from the area of the shooting. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop but the driver refused to stop and a brief chase ensued. The occupants then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, Guidry said.
Two of the vehicle’s occupants were apprehended: 29-year-old Kenderous Rosette of Opelousas and 22-year-old Romond Bruno of Lafayette. Officers determined their vehicle was reported stolen out of Lafayette and three handguns and two rifle caliber assault weapons were recovered from the vehicle, the spokesperson said.
Investigators are still determining if the two men and the other vehicle occupants were responsible for the Mia Street shooting, Guidry said.
Rosette and Bruno were each arrested and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on a count each of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and illegal carrying of a firearm.