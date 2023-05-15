A 52-year-old man is in critical condition after a suspected drunken driving crash on East Broussard Road early Sunday.
The single vehicle crash happened around 3:27 a.m. in the 200 block of East Broussard Road. The vehicle crossed the center line and then ran off the roadway and struck two mailboxes, a utility pole and a culvert, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
The injured man was a passenger in the vehicle.
Signs of impairment were observed on the part of the driver, 43-year-old Racheal Lynn Chapman of Lafayette, and a warrant was obtained for a blood sample to be taken. Chapman was arrested on first-offense OWI, first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and careless operation, she said.
The crash remains under investigation.