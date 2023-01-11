A Washington dump truck driver has died from injuries sustained after the truck was torn apart when it collided with an overpass crossing Interstate 10 on Sunday, Louisiana State Police said.
Bernard Bush, 71, of Washington, was driving a 2004 Peterbilt dump truck west on Interstate 10 around 1:25 a.m. when the dump truck bed, which was in an elevated position, struck the underside of the Trumps Road overpass near exit 72 in Acadia Parish.
The collision caused the dump bed to separate from the truck’s frame and the cab of the dump truck to overturn. Bush was thrown from the vehicle as it flipped, Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
The 71-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he died from his injuries Tuesday night.
Standard toxicology samples were collected, the trooper said.