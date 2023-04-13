The Lafayette Police Department said Thursday that the 28-year-old man killed by a police officer on Sunday at La Bamba Bar and Lounge was the shooter in an earlier incident at the nightclub.
Around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the La Bamba Bar and Lounge at 4416 Johnston Street. One man was shot in the lower abdomen and was taken to a local hospital, but is expected to make a full recovery, Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said.
The department on Thursday identified the suspect in the shooting as 28-year-old Deiondre Solomon, who was subsequently shot and killed by an off-duty Lafayette police officer who was working a security detail at the nightclub and responded to the initial shooting.
After he was shot, Solomon was taken to Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, where he died, per an initial findings report from the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Officer.
Green said Solomon and the injured man were involved in a fist fight in the parking lot when Solomon retrieved a gun and shot the victim. Green said the release of additional information is pending the conclusion of the investigation, and some details are entwined with Louisiana State Police’s investigation of Solomon’s fatal shooting.
The officer involved has been put on paid administrative leave while State Police conducts its investigation.
“Due to the sensitive nature of these investigations, time and due diligence is needed to gather all the facts and evidence in order to have the most accurate depiction of the events that occurred,” Green said in a statement.
The Village 337, a local social justice nonprofit, is calling for greater transparency in officials’ handling of the case. The group was born out of the August 2020 fatal shooting of Trayford Pellerin by Lafayette police officers.
The group issued a statement Wednesday demanding that the two police organizations and Lafayette Consolidated Government leaders release the name of the officer involved and the body camera footage of the shooting.
Devon Norman, president of The Village 337, said the group also has questions about the officer’s history on the force, including his disciplinary history and leave history.
“There’s frankly mistrust between law enforcement and the community. I think it’s imperative for them to release the footage,” he said.
These calls will be renewed publicly at a balloon release being organized in Solomon’s memory at 5 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of La Bamba Bar and Lounge.
Norman said it was a shock to learn Solomon had been killed Sunday. The two men, both 28, attended the same elementary and middle school. Solomon went on to graduate from Northside High School and was pursuing opportunities as an event organizer and rapper, known by the stage name Dresohiigh.
The musician has presences on SoundCloud and Spotify, and had amassed over 40,000 followers on his Instagram account prior to his death. Solomon had been living in Atlanta and was visiting family in his hometown at the time of his death, Norman said.
The Village 337 leader said the 28-year-old was a kindhearted, personable and fun-loving man who enjoyed dancing and gathering people together. He was goofy and was working hard to further himself and his family. Solomon touched a lot of people’s lives positively, he said.
A fundraiser will follow the balloon release at De Golden Arch Bar and Lounge at 9 p.m. Friday. The lounge, also located in the same development at 4416 Johnston Street, will donate all entry fees collected to Solomon’s family, per a flier. The event has been organized by Solomon’s family, Norman said.