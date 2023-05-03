The bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash in New Iberia has been identified.
The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office identified the man killed as 45-year-old Jeremiah Wood of New Iberia. Wood was biking in the 1700 block of Center Street around 12:37 a.m. Monday when he was struck from behind by a 2018 maroon Kia Optima with Louisiana license plate 258EYF, New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter said in a statement.
Wood was thrown from the bicycle. The driver fled following the collision; the Kia suffered moderate damage to its front passenger side and its passenger side mirror broke off, Laseter said.
Despite emergency medical care, Wood succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office, he said.
The involved vehicle is registered to a Charenton woman. Anyone with information about the crash or the involved driver is asked to call the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS, Laseter said.