One man was killed in a Sunday night shooting in Lafayette.
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Elena Drive around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Jesse Boclair, 36, was killed in the shooting, sheriff’s office public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
No arrests had been made in Boclair’s death as of Tuesday morning. The fatal shooting remains under investigation.
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story misstated the time of the shooting as 9:15 a.m. The Acadiana Advocate regrets the error.