A 38-year-old Opelousas man was killed in a Tuesday morning shooting in St. Landry Parish, the first homicide the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has handled this year, the department said.
Deputies received an emergency call at 5:58 a.m. that gunshots were heard in the Linwood Subdivision in the Opelousas area. Deputies located 38-year-old Johnathan Simien dead at the scene at 145 Kenneth Boagni Sr. Drive, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information about Simien’s killing is asked to call 948-TIPS or submit a tip at stlandrycrimestoppers.com. All callers can remain anonymous.