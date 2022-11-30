The Lafayette Police Department is seeking information from the public after a man was shot and killed on Reserve Drive Wednesday.
Officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Reserve Drive just after noon Wednesday in response to a shooting report and found a man dead from a gunshot wound. The man’s identity has not been released publicly pending notification of his family, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.