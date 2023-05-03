A man was shot in the 2500 block of East Simcoe Street Wednesday evening and died soon after at the hospital.
The Lafayette Police Department said officers responded to a call just after 6 p.m. and found the man suffering from a single gunshot wound. They attempted to administer life saving measures until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
No further information was made available.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.