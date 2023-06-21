Lafayette Police arrested a man wanted in connection with a Texas shooting, and coroner officials say the body of a woman was recovered from the scene.
Eric Martin, 38, was wanted by Port Arthur Police in connection with a shooting that happened in the Texas town Monday.
Port Arthur Police report on its Facebook page that Martin was wanted for the shooting of a man. The Port Arthur News reported that a woman, Shekira Simpson, died. They also report that a man was listed in stable condition today in connection with the shooting.
Lafayette Police would not confirm if a body was recovered when they arrested Martin on Monday night on Pinhook Road near the police station. However, officials with the Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office told KATC they recovered the body of a woman there last night, and that her body has been retrieved by officials from Port Arthur, Texas.
The newspaper reports that Simpson was the mother of six children.