A New Iberia man’s body was found in the Port of Iberia after he jumped into the body of water while fleeing from deputies during a Monday pursuit, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
The body of 47-year-old Darrel John Singleton, Jr. of New Iberia was recovered Thursday from the Port of Iberia by St. Martin Parish and Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after a four day long search, St. Martin Parish Captain Ginny Higgins said in a statement.
Deputies attempted to stop Singleton for a traffic violation around 5:37 a.m. Monday while he was driving a silver 2010 Toyota Camry. The sheriff’s office says Singleton refused to stop and fled from deputies into Iberia Parish, where he stopped his vehicle at the Port of Iberia.
Deputies approached the vehicle and discovered Singleton had abandoned the car and jumped into the water, Higgins said.
A search was launched by the sheriff’s office’s marine patrol, with help from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office marine patrol and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, after Singleton’s flight into the water was discovered.
His body was found around 10 a.m Thursday approximately a half mile from where the 47-year-old was seen initially entering the water, Higgins said.