One day after a Maurice man was arrested in a drive-by shooting, the man’s father has been accused of intimidating the shooting victim and throwing a knife at him, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
On Sunday night, deputies responded to McDonald Road in the Maurice area after a shooting was reported. Investigators determined the victim and the suspect, Cory Verret Jr. of Maurice, had previous arguments that escalated to Verret firing shots at the victim’s vehicle as the men passed one another on the roadway, the sheriff’s office said.
Verret was arrested on a count each of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting and illegal discharge of a firearm and booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.
On Monday, the same victim contacted deputies about a run-in with Verret’s father, Cory Verret Sr. The man told investigators the elder Verret came running out of his home and yelled at him to stop his truck as he stopped at a stop sign at Leblanc and Odessa roads, the sheriff’s office said.
The man continued driving and soon after a pickup truck approached him from behind and began tailgating him. As he neared the intersection of La. 343 and La. 92, the truck swerved into the opposite lane of travel and pulled even with his vehicle. He told deputies he recognized the driver as Cory Verret Sr., the sheriff’s office said.
Verret Sr. proceeded to throw a two-inch pocketknife at the man, before pulling ahead of him and slamming on the brakes. The victim turned around and drove in the opposite direction, but Verret Sr. followed and continued to tailgate the man for several miles. The man then called law enforcement.
Cory Verret Sr. was arrested on counts of intimidating a witness, aggravated assault and aggravated obstruction of a highway, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office said.