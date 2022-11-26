The camaraderie among firefighters is a point of pride for those who work in the fire service. It’s captured on TV dramas, in movies and in documentaries. For the women of the Lafayette Fire Department, there’s an added layer of connection of being among the few women in the city, and the nation, to make a career in firefighting.
Women began joining the Lafayette Fire Department in the 1980s. Today, there are six women among the 263 people that work on the department’s “uniformed” side, about 2% of the force, department spokesperson Alton Trahan said.
In 2020, women made up 5% of career firefighters and 11% of volunteer firefighters in the United States, according to a September 2022 report from the National Fire Protection Association.
‘It's not about the gender, it's about the technique’
Things have come a long way since 52-year-old Antoinette Gerald joined the Lafayette Fire Department almost 25 years ago, she said.
Fresh out of the U.S. Army as a specialist, Gerald was looking for a way to help others and find her path. A friend in the Lafayette Fire Department pushed her to join, and today she serves as the department’s communications division chief, overseeing fire dispatch for Lafayette and surrounding municipalities in the parish.
She transitioned from the firefighting side in 2005, after being diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy.
When Gerald first joined the crew, she said there were some supervisors who didn’t believe the fire service was a place for a woman. She felt pressure to prove herself in ways her male counterparts didn’t.
“I felt like all eyes were on me if we were at a fire scene. Like the guys could take a break to get some water and nobody looked at them twice. But if I got some water, I felt like everybody was looking at me doing the same thing as they're doing,” she said.
“But they didn’t make or break me,” Gerald said.
The captains who supported her played to her strengths — her calm under pressure, her aggressiveness when leaping to the task and her grounded knowledge of the tools and equipment needed to get the job done.
The misogynistic doubting has phased out with time, as those who doubted women in the fire service retired and women firefighters showed their skill and proved the job is about heart, commitment and giving your all, not about gender, she said.
“It's not about the gender, it's about the technique,” Gerald said.
Fire department engineer Virginia Joubert is thankful for women like Gerald paving the way.
When the 34-year-old applied to the department almost 10 years ago, she questioned whether her fellow academy recruits would give her pushback as a woman. She was worried for nothing, she said.
The men in her class encouraged her, just as the men she works alongside now as an engineer, driving and maintaining the department’s firefighting vehicles, support her as she rotates between stations serving on the vacation relief team, Joubert said.
“If Hollywood ever got one thing right about the fire service it's definitely the brotherhood, sisterhood, camaraderie…I don't think you can touch what we have,” she said.
By the time engineer Ariel Meche joined the Lafayette Fire Department in 2016, there were women holding positions into the upper levels of the department. That year, Mary Nell Harper was made the department’s first female district chief. Harper retired as an assistant chief earlier this year, the highest rank a woman has achieved in the department to date.
Meche, whose father is a Lafayette fire captain, was deeply familiar with the fire service, but seeing women like her in higher level roles was inspiring.
“It was cool to see. Like, man, I can be there too,” she said.
More than attitudes are changing
Shifting attitudes is a big piece of the puzzle, but it’s not the whole picture. As a male-dominated field, the physical equipment and facilities in the fire service have traditionally been designed or built to cater to men, from equipment such as the turnout gear worn at fire scenes to the restroom and sleeping facilities in firehouses.
That’s starting to change, the women said.
Station 14 Captain Marline Vidrine, entering her 23rd year with the Lafayette Fire Department, said at a recent turnout gear exchange she learned they have access to gear designed for women and can make other adjustments to existing suits, such as trimming them or tailoring the sleeves so they don’t hang and the pants so they aren’t baggy.
Properly fitting gear is important for safety and efficiency, she said.
Meche said she values that new and future planned fire stations have female bathrooms and bunk spaces as a standard part of their design. Sharing with their male coworkers has been fine, but having the option for privacy is appreciated.
It wasn’t something the women in the service had to demand, but a need the department identified and an investment they made in their current and future firefighters, she said.
Every person has a place
In many ways, life in the fire service is equalizing, Vidrine said.
No matter your gender, your size or your age, each person has a mission and a set of tasks to complete in their role and they’re expected to give 110% each time, whether they’re on scene working a structure fire, serving in the community, completing administrative work as a supervisor or addressing homestead duties at the station, she said.
Even so, every person brings their unique experiences and background to the job, and having women in the service keeps the department well rounded and more reflective of the community.
Women bring compassion, open mindedness and understanding, Joubert and Gerald said.
Sometimes on scene having a woman present can be calming for young children or women facing trauma, or more comfortable when women patients have to be exposed while receiving emergency medical care, Meche and Vidrine said.
The women find ways to use their physical differences to the advantage of the team, like Meche, who is more petite, crawling into tight spaces to investigate for fire or slipping through a hole in a wall to begin fire suppression efforts in areas her bulkier teammates can’t reach.
“It's the toolbox theory. It's not a toolbox if you don't have every single tool in the toolbox, and every single tool has a purpose and a place. And if you are the big giant hammer, you better be good at your job as a big giant hammer. But if you're a little tiny spanner wrench, you better be dang good at being a little tiny spanner wrench,” Vidrine said.
A firefighter just like her
Just as Meche was inspired by seeing higher level women firefighters when she entered the academy, the women said they’re realizing the impact their visibility in the community has on girls and women who are interested in joining in the fire service.
“We're going places and we're doing things and a parent will say, ‘Look, baby, you can be a firefighter just like her!’” Vidrine said.
A softball coach at Rayne High School, Meche said it’s exciting getting questions from her players and other students about what it’s like to be a firefighter and what they should do to get there. Having exposure to a woman firefighter has heightened the girls’ interest and made it feel like more of a viable option for them, she said.
Firefighting is a tough job, and it’s not for everyone, but the four women were firm that women and girls shouldn’t count themselves out because of their gender, or put added pressure on themselves to overperform because they’re in the minority.
“That was something I struggled with before I came on. I made excuses for myself as to why I couldn't do it, why shouldn't I do it. This, that and the other. And then finally I just said, ‘No, I'm gonna do it,’” Joubert said.
“Don’t sell yourself short of your dreams,” she said.