An Acadiana family has chosen to turn their pain into action, establishing a foundation to carry their loved one’s positive legacy forward after his death in a shooting outside the small St. Landry Parish town of Melville.
On Feb. 15, 2022, 20-year-old Wade Shaquille Vaughn-Smith was fatally shot while driving with his brother, James Vaughn, on La. 105 just outside his hometown of Melville.
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office described the shooting as a jealousy-fueled attack; the accused shooter, Jaden Ardoin, was allegedly incensed that the brothers were talking with his girlfriend at a local gas station they frequented and followed Vaughn-Smith’s truck, opening fire on the vehicle. The green Chevrolet pickup ran off the road, struck a tree and caught fire, the sheriff’s office said.
Ardoin and a second suspect, Jaiman Mason of Port Barre, were each indicted on a count of first-degree murder in the case.
The 14 months since have been painful, but his family said they take comfort from the positive memories of the “beautiful life” he lived. Vaughn-Smith was athletic, compassionate, friendly, hard-working and a problem-solver who taught himself everything he needed to rebuild his truck from the ground up — his passion project, they said.
“Everything about him was infectious. You just couldn’t get away from him. Once he started talking, that was it. Y’all were best friends,” his cousin Terriona Hartford said.
His mother, Christine Vaughn-Smith, said she sees sparks of that same spirit in her 9-month-old grandson, Wade Shaquille Vaughn-Smith Jr., born in June. Watching him grow has helped soften the pain, she said.
The tight-knit family has leaned on one another while learning to navigate a world without Vaughn-Smith in it, they said.
“When one’s down, the others try to lift them up. We can count on each other, depend on each other, lift each other up. We can say things ‘in memory of’ and it’s not a sad moment. We make it into a fun thing. Just the slightest memory is laughter,” his aunt Brandi Vaughn said.
One day in August, James Vaughn and Terriona Hartford were chatting about Vaughn-Smith and his legacy. The cousins wanted to ensure the 20-year-old’s goodness could be a living thing in the community. That day, the idea for the Wade Shaquille Vaughn-Smith Foundation was born, they said.
The two cousins decided to keep the project a secret from Vaughn-Smith’s mother and aunts. They said they wanted to lay the groundwork themselves, and prove their commitment to the project by establishing the nonprofit with the state before presenting it to the rest of the family.
On Thanksgiving Day, the duo surprised their family with the foundation and an approved registration with the state.
“We immediately knew in our heart that he was all about helping and we knew that this spoke of his life. It was perfect,” his aunt Michelle Vaughn Hartford said.
The foundation is now a full family effort.
Vaughn-Smith’s cousin Terriona Hartford serves as president and director, his brother James Vaughn is the executive vice president, his mother Christine Vaughn-Smith is the secretary, his aunt Michelle Vaughn Hartford is the second secretary and his aunt Brandi Vaughn is the treasurer, with two other cousins serving on the board and an aunt named to an honorary posthumous role.
While Vaughn-Smith’s family has not allowed the circumstances of his death to overshadow his memory, they are using the tragedy to drive the banner issues they aim to address: gun violence and mental health.
The family’s interest in mental health is multipronged.
They said they hope to cover topics including emotional regulation and healthy conflict resolution, combating suicidal ideation, encouraging people to seek support from family, friends and professional counselors, and navigating mental health during the grieving process, a topic each family member is intimate with after Vaughn-Smith’s death.
“I do believe gun violence has a lot to do with mental health. A lot of people can’t deal with life. OK, so I’m upset with this person. I don’t know how to deal with it so the best way to deal with it is to take their life. Now I don’t have to deal with it anymore. That’s not the way to deal with it,” Terriona Hartford said.
In the last year, James Vaughn has learned the power of therapy and prioritizing mental health.
Vaughn was injured in the shooting and subsequent car crash that took his brother’s life, but the mental recovery has taken longer than his physical healing. Before the incident, Vaughn said he was skeptical of therapy, but over the past year therapy has helped him navigate his trauma and develop strong coping skills when times are tough.
“Young men, a lot of young men, are taught that crying is a bad thing. Sometimes crying is something that will really help you out and really take a weight off your shoulders. Not just crying, but speaking to someone about how you feel in that moment right then and there. I know it definitely helped me a lot,” James Vaughn said.
The foundation members emphasized these priorities at their second annual “Truck Ride for Wade” in February, inviting a professional counselor, former district attorney Charles Cravins and Melville Police Chief Phillip Lucas, Jr. to speak to the gathered crowd.
The board members said they plan to continue spreading their message about mental health prioritization and stamping out gun violence at community events, and hope to expand into a speaker series at schools in and around St. Landry Parish.
The family is also using the foundation to shine Vaughn-Smith’s light into the community, they said.
In December, the foundation adopted a low-income family to serve for Christmas, buying clothes, toys and other gifts for the family’s five children. In February, board members presented a $500 scholarship to the North Central High School athletic department, where Vaughn-Smith went to school. A second scholarship is planned for a graduating senior this May and youth functions, like community fun days, are a goal.
Vaughn-Smith was a helper, his family said.
Growing up, the 20-year-old felt a responsibility to step in as a protector for other children, would ask his mother and aunts for money to help classmates who couldn’t afford school field trips, and would request extra plates of food to give to others. If you were on the side of the road with a flat, he would stop to change it for you, Brandi Vaughn said.
Christine Vaughn-Smith still has people stop her in the street and knock on her door to share about good deeds her son did quietly in the community.
“It means a lot to me. It gives me a sense of being overjoyed at the things that he did without me even knowing he was doing them. Outside of me seeing what he was doing. It’s a joy to me to know that the son that I was raised was such a beautiful soul,” Christine Vaughn-Smith said.