The body of a Lafayette man killed in a mid-June homicide has been found in Mississippi, the Lafayette Police Department said.
The body of 65-year-old Randall Duplechin of Lafayette was found off a highway embankment in a rural area of Pearl River County, Mississippi on Thursday, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
Detectives began investigating Duplechin’s death after his stepson, 40-year-old Justin Lee Webber of Gulfport, Mississippi, was arrested for an unrelated offense and told Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies that he had committed a homicide in Lafayette, the police department said.
Officers conducted a welfare check on Duplechin’s home in the 200 block of Leonie Street on June 16 and found evidence that a homicide had occurred, though Duplechin’s body was missing.
Investigators developed the Pearl River County location as a possible disposal site for Duplechin’s body after retracing the whereabouts of Webber and his accused accomplice, 55-year-old Milford Cumberland III of Gulfport, Mississippi, from the suspected date of the homicide until their respective arrests, Green said.
Lafayette Police detectives and crime scene technicians traveled to the county on Friday to confirm the body was Duplechin’s and process the crime scene. Green said the deceased's identity was confirmed through fingerprinting.
Duplechin died as a result of blunt force trauma, Green said.
Webber was arrested on a count of first-degree murder and Cumberland was arrested on a count of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder in Duplechin’s death. Both were initially booked in Harrison County and extradited back to Louisiana.
Both men remained in custody in the Lafayette Parish Jail as of Monday afternoon, according to online jail records.