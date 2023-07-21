The Iberia Parish coroner on Friday identified a body found in New Iberia as that of Javion Batiste, and 18-year-old from Milton who had been missing since Saturday.
Batiste's body was discovered around 7 a.m. Friday and reported to 911 by a community member, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Katherine Breaux said. The body was found on the headland of a Landry Road cane field near Park Elementary School, located at 1609 West Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia.
Family members and volunteers had been searching for Batiste since he went missing between 7 and 8 p.m. July 15.
On Thursday, a large crowd lit candles for a brief prayer near the field where Batiste's body was eventually found. Dirt bikes and four-wheeler engines revved in preparation for the search, while individuals gather around Nichole Jagneaux, Batiste’s mother.
According to a statement Jagneaux posted on social media, Batiste drove to New Iberia on Saturday to meet a friend.
Batiste’s car, a 2000 Buick Regal, was found Monday in a cane field near Cobb Street and St. Jude Avenue in New Iberia. That is where his family said his last known phone ping was located.
Batiste’s grandmother Cynthia Batiste said she does not know the friend he was going to meet and that he had no other reason to go to New Iberia.
“If he wasn’t at his job, he was playing the little games he had. He just graduated, he would go to school half a day, change clothes and go to work,” Cynthia Batiste said.
His aunt and grandmother said Batiste is a good person, who stayed home most of the time, rarely venturing out unless it was for work or visiting family members. He graduated from Ovey Comeaux High School in May, and spent his days working at a pizza restaurant, they said.
“Javion was a good child, he did anything for anybody,” Delondrea Batiste said. “I have good memories with my nephew, he was always there for family. He didn't miss a beat.”
When his car was found Monday, the family said they also found strange items inside, though they would not disclose what those items were.
In a KATC report, Jagneaux alluded to foul play and suggested there may have been “gunshots at some point.”
Sgt. Daesha Hughes of the New Iberia Police Department said Thursday that Jagneaux found what she thought were bullet holes on Batiste’s car. However, investigators determined there were no bullet holes in the vehicle.
Police said the investigation is continuing and did not provide an update Friday.
The family is asking anyone who has security or doorbell cameras or facing St. Jude and the sugarcane field or who witnessed anything out of the ordinary to contact the family or police.