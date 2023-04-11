A missing Youngsville man’s body was found Monday in a Vermilion Parish sugarcane field.
Mohamad Nabil Qasem, 32, was last seen driving his 2020 Toyota Tundra in the Youngsville city limits on Wednesday. His family reported him missing to the Youngsville Police Department on Thursday, the same day his truck was found abandoned at LeBlanc Elementary School on La. 338 in Vermilion Parish, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Deputies obtained data showing the last known whereabouts of Qasem’s cell phone, which the sheriff’s office used to conduct ground and aerial grid searches with the aid of JBI Helicopter Services.
On Monday, deputies found human remains in a down drain within a sugarcane field north of La. 338. Qasem’s family positively identified the body as the 32-year-old. His body was released to the Vermilion Parish morgue; no foul play is suspected in his death but the case remains under investigation, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office said.