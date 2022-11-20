Regional health groups and local first responders are working together to get Narcan on the front lines of the region’s opioid crisis, with the hope of buying overdose victims time and preventing deaths.
At the Lafayette Police Department, approximately 120 officers are now equipped with the nasal spray version of the opioid overdose reversal drug, which works by binding to opioid receptors in the brain and reversing or blocking the effects of opioids to restore normal breathing, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
The department first piloted using naloxone, the generic name for the drug, by having 21 sergeants with their patrol squads, narcotics team and canine unit carry it in spring 2019, department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
The nasal spray is easy to use, and unlike with the injectable version, there’s no added risk from the presence of a needle. Because of naloxone’s limited function, there’s no danger in administering the drug to someone who is not suffering from an opioid overdose, according to the department’s naloxone training materials.
In addition to having Narcan on hand for overdose victims, it also provides a sense of security to officers should they be exposed to fentanyl or a similar synthetic opioid while in the field and need intervention, though that hasn’t happened to date, she said.
Green herself used Narcan to intervene in an overdose last year.
She and then-Interim Chief Monte Potier were leaving the department’s headquarters on East University Avenue en route to a meeting when Green heard a woman screaming. They found a man on the ground and the woman said she was unable to wake him. The man, recently out of a drug rehabilitation program, had relapsed.
Green recognized the signs of an overdose from her training — including a snoring or gurgling-type sound — and she and Potier were able to administer Narcan while waiting for EMS to arrive. The man survived, Green said.
“We’re able to save somebody’s son, somebody’s father, somebody’s mother, somebody’s daughter,” she said.
“We do take this oath to protect and serve. And this is a service now that we’re able to provide to the community,” Green said.
Sr. Cpl. Jeremy Dupuis estimated he’s had to use Narcan to revive victims about eight to 10 times over the past five months or so. Dupuis said he’s encountered victims from parents with children at home to college students to repeat drug abusers.
Victims have been blue or lacking color, had irregular heartbeats, been gasping for air or barely breathing by the time Dupuis came across them, he said.
“[The Narcan] gives us a little bit more of an advantage to be able to save that person’s life rather than just using CPR and waiting on Acadian Ambulance to arrive,” he said. “I think it’s a great benefit for the person that’s overdosing.”
Time is of the essence when someone is suffering an opioid overdose, Region 4 Office of Public Health Director Dr. Tina Stefanski said.
The sooner breathing is restored, the better chance that person has of survival. Brain damage can occur after four minutes without oxygen, and death can occur four to six minutes after that, Stefanski said.
After using naloxone, overdose victims still need to be taken to a hospital, the doctor cautioned. Naloxone is effective for 30 to 90 minutes, but once it wears off the effects of the overdose could resume.
Stacy Conrad, the agency’s opioid prevention outreach coordinator, said the Region 4 public health team is working with police departments, sheriff’s offices and municipal and volunteer fire departments across the office’s seven-parish area to ensure Narcan is available in rural and urban areas of the region.
The team decided to ramp up disbursement of the medication to first responders after local officials gathered for an all-hands meeting in April to find ways to combat the increase in local overdose deaths, the women said.
Since 2017, fatal overdoses in Lafayette Parish have increased by 216%, according to data from the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office. There were a total of 136 fatal overdoses in the parish in 2021, and 122 of the deaths were opioid-related.
Of those, 102 involved the synthetic opioid fentanyl.
Though the Region 4 public health office distributes the Narcan, it’s the Acadiana Area Human Services District that funds and procures the medication.
Brad Farmer, the district’s executive director, said the district has spent about $200,000 on Narcan since October 2021, which they get from a state-approved wholesale distributor based in the Shreveport area. The Narcan has been distributed to first responders, higher education partners like the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and LSU-Eunice, and other community partners.
The funds are cobbled together from a mix of grants, he said.
It’s an imperfect funding model, he said, because grant allocations are subject to fluctuation and not having a dedicated funding source means they have to piece together the money with whatever grants allow for naloxone purchases. Despite the challenges, they’re working to get naloxone to as many community partners as possible, he said.