Duson Police on Tuesday arrested 34-year-old Angel Duhon following an investigation into injuries sustained by her 4-year-old daughter on Monday.
Bystanders called 911 to report a child had either jumped or fallen out of a truck and then had been run over by the vehicle in the 200 block of F Street, and that the mother was refusing to get the child the medical attention, according to a statement from Duson Police.
An ambulance transported the child to Oschner Lafayette General Hospital, where the child was in severe pain and unable to stand, walk or move without assistance, police said.
Duhon said she did not seek medical attention in order to avoid interaction with officials who might take this child from her custody, according to police.
Doctors confirmed the child suffered injuries consistent with being struck by or jumping from a vehicle.
Duhon was arrested for cruelty to a juvenile for not seeking immediate medical attention for the child.
The child was taken into state custody and placed in the immediate care of foster parents Tuesday night, as ordered by a district judge. This is the fifth child to be removed from Duhon's custody, police said.
An investigation into the cause of the injuries, whether an accident or part of another crime, is ongoing. The mother is currently unwilling or unable to identify the person driving the vehicle that caused the child's injuries, police said.