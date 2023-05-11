A motorcyclist is in critical but stable condition after a Thursday morning crash on Johnston Street.
Lafayette police officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Johnston Street and Saint Julien Avenue around 11:43 a.m. Thursday. Investigators determined the motorcyclist was headed south when a northbound vehicle made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, causing the biker to strike the back passenger side of the vehicle, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital for emergency surgery, where he is listed in critical but stable condition, she said.
The vehicle driver was also transported to a hospital for possible injuries; the driver was cited for failure to yield making a left turn at an intersection.