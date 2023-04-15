“Eyes on the prize, because you know that time flies,” Lafayette native Deiondre Solomon rapped on one of his final songs.
The words were projected into the evening air Friday as mourners released purple, silver and black balloons at a memorial for the 28-year-old, who was fatally shot by a Lafayette police officer April 9 at La Bamba Bar and Lounge on Johnston Street.
Solomon’s older brother, Lionel, chose the song to play during the memorial gathering.
He said he plans to release the track, titled “Time Flies,” in his brother’s honor. Deiondre Solomon performed under the stage name Dresohiigh and had been pursuing his music career in Atlanta at the time of his death.
Lionel Solomon declined to speak further about his brother. He said doing so now is too hard, and he’s trying to stay strong for his mother.
Elsie Solomon was sleeping Sunday when a phone call from her elder son woke her.
“Mom, I think Dre’s been shot,” she recalled Lionel saying.
Lionel Solomon was DJing at De Golden Arch Bar and Lounge, which abuts La Bamba Bar and Lounge in a shopping center at 4416 Johnston Street, when the shooting happened, she said.
The 57-year-old mother said she was scared but thought her son would be OK. Deiondre had been a good child and stayed out of trouble, so she assumed the injury was survivable. She hurriedly put clothes on and was driven to the hospital.
But when the medical staff came to speak to her, she could tell by their demeanor that things were much worse than she imagined, she said. The 28-year-old died at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, per the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office.
The days since have been filled with pain, she said.
“Pain. Hurt. I can’t sleep. I don’t have an appetite…I have to realize he’s not coming back,” Elsie Solomon said.
Her surviving son, other relatives and friends have been shepherding her through the tragedy, offering hugs, words of encouragement and helping her find ways to laugh to lift her spirits.
The 57-year-old said she’s been watching videos of her son, looking at photographs and listening to her son’s music to focus on his love and good memories, she said.
Elsie Solomon described her son as a mama’s boy whose love of dancing and music flowed in his blood, an inheritance from his father, Ernest Comeaux, Sr., a well-known local dancer and fixture on the Zydeco scene. Mother and son loved to dance at Zydeco clubs and dance halls together, but also enjoyed quiet time talking, she said.
The duo kept close even with Deiondre Solomon’s move to Atlanta, talking on the phone daily. The 57-year-old said she encouraged her son to pursue his dream of a rap career.
The Solomons belong to a broad extended family and Deiondre valued his family, she said.
“He loved his family…He was a very good supporter. If you had a problem, you could talk to him and he’d keep it in his heart. He was a family man,” Elsie Solomon said.
Few details about Sunday’s events have been released by law enforcement.
The Lafayette Police Department said an initial shooting caused the police response that resulted in an off-duty police officer shooting Deiondre Solomon. The officer was working as security at the club that night. On Thursday, the department released a statement identifying Solomon as the shooter in the initial altercation.
Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said evidence collected showed Solomon and another man were engaged in a fist fight in the nightclub’s parking lot when Solomon drew a weapon and shot the man in the lower abdomen. He is expected to make a full recovery, she said.
Louisiana State Police is investigating the police shooting.
Elsie Solomon said she doesn’t know what to make of the information released so far. She said she wants the full context of the events that led to her son’s death.
“I want to know what happened to him that night,” Elsie Solomon said.
Devon Norman, president of social justice nonprofit The Village 337, stood alongside the Solomon family with other community activists Friday and reiterated calls for the Lafayette Police Department, Louisiana State Police and Lafayette Consolidated Government to be more transparent during the investigation process.
He called for the release of the involved officer’s name, information about the officer’s discipline history and time with the police department, and the body camera footage from the shooting.
Norman expressed disappointment and frustration that officials did not acknowledge Solomon’s name until the Thursday press release naming Solomon as the perpetrator in the initial shooting at the nightclub, and have not meaningfully acknowledged his death.
“We live in a city that does not care about the value of your life,” Norman said.