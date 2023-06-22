Dennis O’Neil Smith Sr. was driving on the interstate when his wife, Marilyn, called him frightened and said she heard gunshots outside their Lafayette home Monday night.
He hurried to their home at 144 South Orleans Drive just south of Interstate 10 and found his son, 21-year-old Denzel Smith, and his friend, 22-year-old Codie Laday, suffering from gunshot wounds in the front yard. The father was in shock.
“When I turned in and saw him lying on the ground it was like a flash. I ran to the body and realized it was my son. I was so in a daze I didn’t even recognize [Codie],” Dennis Smith Sr. said.
Both Smith and Laday died as a result of the shooting.
The Lafayette Police Department apprehended two suspects in the shooting: 21-year-old Zaylin Sion of Lafayette and 18-year-old Alayna Moreau of Church Point. Sion was arrested on a count of first-degree murder and illegal discharge of a firearm and Moreau was arrested on a count of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.
Investigators tracked the duo to Port Allen and they were arrested at the Motel 6 on the I-10 Frontage Road around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday by West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Dennis Smith Sr. said in recent months Sion had stayed at his son’s apartment on-and-off. The elder Smith said his son and Laday were standing in the yard and talking to Sion, who was inside a vehicle parked in their driveway, when he fired the fatal shots and proceeded to quickly back out of the driveway and speed off.
The grieving father said he doesn’t understand what could have prompted the shooting.
“It was uncalled for,” Dennis Smith Sr. said.
Mourners gathered at the Smiths’ home Wednesday evening to pay tribute to Smith and Laday and share positive memories of the 21-year-old father, brother and friend. The family has started a GoFundMe and friends are organizing benefit dinners to defray funeral costs.
Smith’s aunt, Zelda Smith, said feelings of disbelief and blankness washed over her when her sister-in-law called to say her nephew had been killed. The two shared a warm relationship and would sit and talk about their feelings. Zelda Smith described her nephew as bubbly, positive and a good conversationalist.
Dennis Smith said his son worked at the Amazon fulfillment center in Carencro, and Zelda Smith said he spent his time outside work primarily with his children, girlfriend and family, and avoided antagonizing others.
“It’s just sad that happened to a person as amazing as he is — as he was,” Zelda Smith said.
Smith’s friends said he brightened their lives.
Jacaylen St. Julien, a friend and cousin of Smith’s, said after 10 years of close friendship the two were more like brothers than friends. Smith was a consistent and present friend and a jokester who showed his affection by cracking jokes — if he wasn’t laughing with you, he wasn’t cool with you, St. Julien said.
St. Julien said the hours since Smith’s death have been like hell.
The duo had plans to meet the night of Smith’s death but tired from his shift as a behavioral health aide, St. Julien stayed in to sleep instead. He’s grappled with a feeling of guilt as what-ifs roll through his mind — if he had been with Smith as planned, would the shooting not have happened?
Mostly, he just wants to hear his friend’s laugh again, he said.
“He was like light. If you were having a bad day or something you could call him, and I promise your day would get better...He'd call you out the blue just to check on you any day,” St. Julien said.
De’Asia Alexander and Smith declared themselves best friends 13 years ago. That closeness held as they enjoyed frequent phone calls, meals and gossip sessions, and supported one another through trials in their personal lives. Smith was the kind of friend who had your back, she said, and he enjoyed being at the top of Alexander’s friend list.
“He took pride in that title,” Alexander said with a smile.
His loved ones said they took pride seeing the 21-year-old grow as a father to his five children.
Natalie Breaux said she joyfully watched Smith and her daughter, Amerie Lagarde, become parents to their three children. She said he was a "king of all dads” and was loving, playful and attentive. He would gather her grandchildren in his lap for play time and let them fall asleep held to his chest, she said.
He was a goofy boy who grew into a goofy man, and Breaux said through years of closeness he became another son to her. She said she’s leaning on prayer to navigate the pain and confusion she’s feeling in the wake of his death.
“I know God will never leave you or forsake you and I’m leaning on him. I’m calling to him for strength. I’m calling to him for peace. And I’m calling to him for guidance because without God we’re nobody,” Breaux said.
Breaux delivered the crushing news to Lagarde that Smith had been killed.
Lagarde was sleeping at their shared apartment when the shooting happened and her mother woke her to deliver the news. Their three children, ranging from about 5 months old to nearly 3 years old, are still too young to understand the permanence of their father’s absence, Breaux said.
"He was my backbone,” Lagarde said.
The duo first dated in middle school, then found their way back to one another over four years ago, she said. The 21-year-old never took anything too seriously and was constantly finding a reason to crack a joke. His lightheartedness made it difficult for anyone to stay mad at him long, she said.
The mother of three said she saw Sion and Smith together Monday and didn’t sense tension. She said she never could have anticipated what was coming later that night.
Lagarde said Smith loved nothing more than being a father. He saw his children as his legacy and dreamed of a large family, she said.
“He wanted me to have about 30 children. He wanted to have a whole farm with matching rocking chairs,” Lagarde said.