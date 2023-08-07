New Iberia Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at 11:16 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Hopkins Street in reference to a shooting complaint.
At the scene, officers found a man on the ground with what appeared to be three gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries.
A suspect, Diontra Bernard, was apprehended and arrested for attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of an unidentifiable firearm.
The victim died Monday and the charges against Bernard were upgraded to second-degree murder.