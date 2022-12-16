A Lafayette man saved his neighbor from a house fire on Frank Street Thursday afternoon by breaking a window and pulling her to safety, the Lafayette Fire Department said.
Firefighters responded to the 200 block of Frank Street at 3:23 p.m. Thursday to find a home occupied by two sisters, both over age 60, on fire, with flames venting from several windows and doors.
Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in 15 minutes but the house sustained heavy fire damage, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.
Responders learned one woman was in the kitchen when she noticed smoke coming from her bedroom. She alerted her sister, who was in her own bedroom, and fled to safety. When the 65-year-old woman did not come out, a neighbor who had seen the smoke asked where she was inside the home, Trahan said.
The man broke the 65-year-old’s bedroom window and pulled her to safety. The woman said she had been unable to escape through the house because of the intense smoke and heat. The woman and neighbor sustained minor cuts from the window’s broken glass, Trahan said.
Fire officials determined the fire started in a rear bedroom, but the cause remains under investigation.